Calendar: Fall off the rat wheel

October 14 • 12-6pm
Atlanta Radical Bookfair, 101 Auburn Ave, NE, Atlanta, GA atlantaradicalbookfair.com
October 14 • 10am
Cassette Store Day – celebrate by making a mixtape
October 14
Indigenous Peoples Day
October 18
Justice for Kayla Moore, pack the courts! Phillip Burton Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate Ave, SF, CA justiceformaylamoore.wordpress.com
October 21 • 8-4pm
Northwest Conference on Teaching for Social Justice, 2600 SW Thistle St., Seattle, WA nwtsj.org
October 21 • 7pm
Benefit for Survivors of Human Trafficking in India, (film screening & performance), Fellowship Hall, 1924 Cedar St, Berkeley, CA bfuu.org/events
October 20-22
Bioneers Conference, San Rafael, CA conference.bioneers.org
October 27 • 6pm
Halloween Critical Mass Bike Ride – Dress up! Justin Herman Plaza San Francisco sfcriticalmass.org
October 28 • 10-7pm
Los Angeles Anarchist Bookfair, Leimert Park Plaza la.anarchistbookfair.com
October 28
London Anarchist Bookfair, Park View School, Green Road, London anarchistbookfair.org.uk
October 28 • 7pm
Roundtable Discussion on Anarchist Video Activism @ Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA omnicommons.org, ntaflof
November 3-5
Left Coast Forum 2017: State of the Struggle, 400 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA leftforum.org
November 10 • 8pm
East Bay Bike Party
November 11-12
Boston Anarchist Bookfair, 775 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA bostonanarchistbookfair.org
November 12 •12-7pm
Philly Zine Fest facebook.com/phillyzinefest
November 13 •1-8pm
SF Punk-Metal Flea Market, The DNA Lounge, 375 11th st, SF CA
November 15 •7:30pm
Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) Meeting, Eastside Arts Alliance, 2277 International Blvd, Oakland, CA antipoliceterrorismproject.org
November 19 •10-6pm
Howard Zinn Radical Bookfair, San Francisco City College, Mission Campus, SF CA howardzinnbookfair.com
November 24
BUY NOTHING DAY
December 10 • 7pm
Slingshot New Volunteer Meeting, Long Haul Infoshop, 3124 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
December 16-17
Punk Rock Flea Market, 1901 59th St Philly PA
December 17-18
KPFA Winter Craft Fair, 1414 Harbour Way S., Richmond, CA kpfa.org/craftsfair
January 13 •3pm
Article submission deadline for Slingshot issue 126 to slingshotcollective@protonmail.com