Calendar: Fall off the rat wheel

October 14 • 12-6pm

Atlanta Radical Bookfair, 101 Auburn Ave, NE, Atlanta, GA atlantaradicalbookfair.com

October 14 • 10am

Cassette Store Day – celebrate by making a mixtape

October 14

Indigenous Peoples Day

October 18

Justice for Kayla Moore, pack the courts! Phillip Burton Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate Ave, SF, CA justiceformaylamoore.wordpress.com

October 21 • 8-4pm

Northwest Conference on Teaching for Social Justice, 2600 SW Thistle St., Seattle, WA nwtsj.org

October 21 • 7pm

Benefit for Survivors of Human Trafficking in India, (film screening & performance), Fellowship Hall, 1924 Cedar St, Berkeley, CA bfuu.org/events

October 20-22

Bioneers Conference, San Rafael, CA conference.bioneers.org

October 27 • 6pm

Halloween Critical Mass Bike Ride – Dress up! Justin Herman Plaza San Francisco sfcriticalmass.org

October 28 • 10-7pm

Los Angeles Anarchist Bookfair, Leimert Park Plaza la.anarchistbookfair.com

October 28

London Anarchist Bookfair, Park View School, Green Road, London anarchistbookfair.org.uk

October 28 • 7pm

Roundtable Discussion on Anarchist Video Activism @ Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA omnicommons.org, ntaflof

November 3-5

Left Coast Forum 2017: State of the Struggle, 400 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA leftforum.org

November 10 • 8pm

East Bay Bike Party

November 11-12

Boston Anarchist Bookfair, 775 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA bostonanarchistbookfair.org

November 12 •12-7pm

Philly Zine Fest facebook.com/phillyzinefest

November 13 •1-8pm

SF Punk-Metal Flea Market, The DNA Lounge, 375 11th st, SF CA

November 15 •7:30pm

Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) Meeting, Eastside Arts Alliance, 2277 International Blvd, Oakland, CA antipoliceterrorismproject.org

November 19 •10-6pm

Howard Zinn Radical Bookfair, San Francisco City College, Mission Campus, SF CA howardzinnbookfair.com

November 24

BUY NOTHING DAY

December 10 • 7pm

Slingshot New Volunteer Meeting, Long Haul Infoshop, 3124 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA

December 16-17

Punk Rock Flea Market, 1901 59th St Philly PA

December 17-18

KPFA Winter Craft Fair, 1414 Harbour Way S., Richmond, CA kpfa.org/craftsfair

January 13 •3pm

Article submission deadline for Slingshot issue 126 to slingshotcollective@protonmail.com