Calendar: Don’t sweat it

May 20 • 10-6pm FREE ALL AGES
Sheffield, UK Anarchist Bookfair sheffieldbookfair.org.uk
May 20 FREE ALL AGES
March Against Monsanto – march-against-monsanto.com
May 23 • 7 pm FREE ALL AGES
China Mieville @ City Lights Books 261 Columbus Ave SF
May 23 • 7:30 pm
Chris Hedges: Overcoming Fascism 2407 Dana Berkeley
May 27 – 28 FREE ALL AGES
Montreal Anarchist Bookfair – anarchistbookfair.ca
May 28 • 10-6 pm FREE ALL AGES
Los Angeles Zine Fest. California Market Ctr. lazinefest.com
June 2 – 4
Praxis Project New Brunswick permaculture conference Knowlesville, Canada praxisprojectnb.com
June 2 – 5
Fight Toxic Prisons National Convergence – University of North Texas in Denton fighttoxicprisons.wordpress.com
June 2 – 4
Left Forum: theme The Resistance. John Jay College for Criminal Justice 540 West 59 Street NYC leftforum.org
June 4 • noon FREE ALL AGES
Unpermitted 50th anniversary of Summer of Love be-in. Meet at Haight/Ashbury and walk to Golden Gate park
June 6 – 8
Wars of Position Conference Manchester England. alc.manchester.ac.uk
June 6 FREE ALL AGES
Stockholm Anarchist Bookfair Sweden Telefonplan 3, 126 37 Hägersten
June 9
East Bay Bike Party 2nd Friday of each month
June 10 • noon-10 pm FREE ALL AGES
San Francisco Free Folk Fest 450 Church St. sffolkfest.org
June 11 FREE ALL AGES
International Day of Solidarity with Anarchist Prisoners – events many place june11.org
June 16 – 18
Allied Media Conference Detroit MI. alliedmedia.org
June 17 FREE ALL AGES
Bay Area Queer Zine Fest – 55th & Telegraph, Oakland
June 24
London Radical Bookfair. Goldsmiths – University of London londonradicalbookfair.wordpress.com
June 23 FREE ALL AGES
Trans March Dolores Park, San Francisco transmarch.org
June 29 – July 6
Earth First! Round River Rendezvous earthfirstjournal.org
June 30 • 6 pm FREE ALL AGES
San Francisco Critical Mass bike ride – last Friday each month Justin Herman Plaza sfcriticalmass.org
July 1-4 • 1:30 pm FREE ALL AGES
San Francisco Mime Troupe opening weekend sfmt.org
July 1-7 FREE ALL AGES
Rainbow Gathering – Oregon
July 14
Mad Pride.
July 27-27 FREE ALL AGES
Speak for Wolves conference – 220 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone, MT speakforwolves.org
July 28-30
Join Slingshot to publish the 2018 Organizer. 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley slingshot.tao.ca
August 3-6 FREE ALL AGES
Bay Area Black & Brown Punk Fest Oakland, CA
August 11 – 12
Savage Mountain Punk Fest
August 20 • 7 pm FREE ALL AGES
Slingshot new volunteer meeting / article brainstorm
for issue #125. 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley slingshot.tao.ca
August 26 FREE ALL AGES
Seattle Anarchist Book Fair. Vera Project N.Warren Ave/Republican St. Seattleanarchistbookfair.net
September 23 • 3 pm FREE ALL AGES
Slingshot article deadline for issue #125 slingshot@tao.ca
September 16 • 10-6 pm FREE
22nd annual Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair. Omni Commons 4799 Shattuck Oakland. bayareaanarchistbookfair.com
October 8 • noon-9 pm
El Cerrito Free Folk Fest 540 Ashbury Ave
ecff.sffolkfest.org/wordpress/
November 2 FREE ALL AGES
Day of the Dead