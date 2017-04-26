Calendar: Don’t sweat it

May 20 • 10-6pm FREE ALL AGES

Sheffield, UK Anarchist Bookfair sheffieldbookfair.org.uk

May 20 FREE ALL AGES

March Against Monsanto – march-against-monsanto.com

May 23 • 7 pm FREE ALL AGES

China Mieville @ City Lights Books 261 Columbus Ave SF

May 23 • 7:30 pm

Chris Hedges: Overcoming Fascism 2407 Dana Berkeley

May 27 – 28 FREE ALL AGES

Montreal Anarchist Bookfair – anarchistbookfair.ca

May 28 • 10-6 pm FREE ALL AGES

Los Angeles Zine Fest. California Market Ctr. lazinefest.com

June 2 – 4

Praxis Project New Brunswick permaculture conference Knowlesville, Canada praxisprojectnb.com

June 2 – 5

Fight Toxic Prisons National Convergence – University of North Texas in Denton fighttoxicprisons.wordpress.com

June 2 – 4

Left Forum: theme The Resistance. John Jay College for Criminal Justice 540 West 59 Street NYC leftforum.org

June 4 • noon FREE ALL AGES

Unpermitted 50th anniversary of Summer of Love be-in. Meet at Haight/Ashbury and walk to Golden Gate park

June 6 – 8

Wars of Position Conference Manchester England. alc.manchester.ac.uk

June 6 FREE ALL AGES

Stockholm Anarchist Bookfair Sweden Telefonplan 3, 126 37 Hägersten

June 9

East Bay Bike Party 2nd Friday of each month

June 10 • noon-10 pm FREE ALL AGES

San Francisco Free Folk Fest 450 Church St. sffolkfest.org

June 11 FREE ALL AGES

International Day of Solidarity with Anarchist Prisoners – events many place june11.org

June 16 – 18

Allied Media Conference Detroit MI. alliedmedia.org

June 17 FREE ALL AGES

Bay Area Queer Zine Fest – 55th & Telegraph, Oakland

June 24

London Radical Bookfair. Goldsmiths – University of London londonradicalbookfair.wordpress.com

June 23 FREE ALL AGES

Trans March Dolores Park, San Francisco transmarch.org

June 29 – July 6

Earth First! Round River Rendezvous earthfirstjournal.org

June 30 • 6 pm FREE ALL AGES

San Francisco Critical Mass bike ride – last Friday each month Justin Herman Plaza sfcriticalmass.org

July 1-4 • 1:30 pm FREE ALL AGES

San Francisco Mime Troupe opening weekend sfmt.org

July 1-7 FREE ALL AGES

Rainbow Gathering – Oregon

July 14

Mad Pride.

July 27-27 FREE ALL AGES

Speak for Wolves conference – 220 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone, MT speakforwolves.org

July 28-30

Join Slingshot to publish the 2018 Organizer. 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley slingshot.tao.ca

August 3-6 FREE ALL AGES

Bay Area Black & Brown Punk Fest Oakland, CA

August 11 – 12

Savage Mountain Punk Fest

August 20 • 7 pm FREE ALL AGES

Slingshot new volunteer meeting / article brainstorm

for issue #125. 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley slingshot.tao.ca

August 26 FREE ALL AGES

Seattle Anarchist Book Fair. Vera Project N.Warren Ave/Republican St. Seattleanarchistbookfair.net

September 23 • 3 pm FREE ALL AGES

Slingshot article deadline for issue #125 slingshot@tao.ca

September 16 • 10-6 pm FREE

22nd annual Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair. Omni Commons 4799 Shattuck Oakland. bayareaanarchistbookfair.com

October 8 • noon-9 pm

El Cerrito Free Folk Fest 540 Ashbury Ave

ecff.sffolkfest.org/wordpress/

November 2 FREE ALL AGES

Day of the Dead