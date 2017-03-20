Read Information and Inspiration (Book list)

FICTION

Stranger in a Strange Land—Robert Heinlein

To the Finland Station—Edmund Wilson

Infinite Jest—David Foster Wallace

Letters of Insurgents—Fredy Pearlman

No One Belongs Here More than You—Miranda July

Dangerous Visions—ed. Harlan Ellison

Les Guerilleres—Monique Wittig

God Resigns at the Summer Meeting and Other Plays—Nawal El Saadawi

Treasure of the Sierra Madre—B. Traven

Without a Glimmer of Remorse—Pino Cacucci

Death Ship—B Traven

Perdido Street Station—China Mieville

Stone Junction—Jim Dodge

The Sally Lockhart Mystery—Phillip Pullman

Android Karinina—Leo Tolstoy and Ben H. Winters

Bread and Roses Too—Katherine Patterson

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies—Jane Austen and Seth Grame Smith

ZINES

East Village Inly—Brooklyn NY

Ker-Bloom!—Pittsburgh, PA

Punk Punk—SF, CA

Geneva13—Geneva, NY

No Gods No Mattress—Berkeley, CA

Eat the State—Seattle, WA

Dreams of Donuts—Oakland, CA

NON FICTION

A Thousand Plateaus—Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari

Empire—Antonio Negri and Michael Hardt

The Coming Community—Giorgio Agamben

The Art of Not Being Governed—James C. Scott

The Space Between Notes: Rock and the Counter-Culture—Sheila Whiteley

Ocean of Sound: Aether Talk, Ambient Sound, and Imaginary Worlds—DAVID Toop

Women of the Arab World—ed. Nahid Toubia

Anarchism in the Chinese Revolution—Arif Dirlik

Resistance: An Indigenous Response to Neoliberalis—ed. Maria Bargh

Fearful Symmetry—A Study of William Blake—Northrop Frye and Nicholas Halmi

Zami: A New Spelling of my Name—Audre Lorde

Worshipping Walt: The Whitman Disciples—Michael Robert

Off the Wall: Political Posters of the Lebanese Civil War—Zeina Maasri

Introduction to Civil War—Tiqqun

Although of Course you End Up Becoming Yourself—Dave Lipsky

Heart Sutra—Red Pine

Lies my Teacher Told Me—James W. Lowen

People’s Park Still Blooming—Terri Compost (shameless self-promotion)