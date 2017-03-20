Read Information and Inspiration (Book list)

FICTION
Stranger in a Strange Land—Robert Heinlein
To the Finland Station—Edmund Wilson
Infinite Jest—David Foster Wallace
Letters of Insurgents—Fredy Pearlman
No One Belongs Here More than You—Miranda July
Dangerous Visions—ed. Harlan Ellison
Les Guerilleres—Monique Wittig
God Resigns at the Summer Meeting and Other Plays—Nawal El Saadawi
Treasure of the Sierra Madre—B. Traven
Without a Glimmer of Remorse—Pino Cacucci
Death Ship—B Traven
Perdido Street Station—China Mieville
Stone Junction—Jim Dodge
The Sally Lockhart Mystery—Phillip Pullman
Android Karinina—Leo Tolstoy and Ben H. Winters
Bread and Roses Too—Katherine Patterson
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies—Jane Austen and Seth Grame Smith
ZINES
East Village Inly—Brooklyn NY
Ker-Bloom!—Pittsburgh, PA
Punk Punk—SF, CA
Geneva13—Geneva, NY
No Gods No Mattress—Berkeley, CA
Eat the State—Seattle, WA
Dreams of Donuts—Oakland, CA
NON FICTION
A Thousand Plateaus—Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari
Empire—Antonio Negri and Michael Hardt
The Coming Community—Giorgio Agamben
The Art of Not Being Governed—James C. Scott
The Space Between Notes: Rock and the Counter-Culture—Sheila Whiteley
Ocean of Sound: Aether Talk, Ambient Sound, and Imaginary Worlds—DAVID Toop
Women of the Arab World—ed. Nahid Toubia
Anarchism in the Chinese Revolution—Arif Dirlik
Resistance: An Indigenous Response to Neoliberalis—ed. Maria Bargh
Fearful Symmetry—A Study of William Blake—Northrop Frye and Nicholas Halmi
Zami: A New Spelling of my Name—Audre Lorde
Worshipping Walt: The Whitman Disciples—Michael Robert
Off the Wall: Political Posters of the Lebanese Civil War—Zeina Maasri
Introduction to Civil War—Tiqqun
Although of Course you End Up Becoming Yourself—Dave Lipsky
Heart Sutra—Red Pine
Lies my Teacher Told Me—James W. Lowen
People’s Park Still Blooming—Terri Compost (shameless self-promotion)