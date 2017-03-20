Don’t Chew on This—How a Conscientious Approach to Our Food Can Subvert the Death Industry

It’s becoming harder and harder to find healthy, natural foods. Even staples like bread have a virtual novel of artificial ingredients. One way we can take back our lives and stay healthy is by avoiding all the engineered food pushed by the industrial food machine. Reading ingredient labels is a great way to avoid putting poison into your body. It makes sense to be leery of items on an ingredient list that you don’t recognize. The less ingredients on the list, the more likely it is actually “food.” One way that people choose to eat healthier is to go vegan.

Following is a list of food ingredients that may contain animal products and are therefore not vegan. If you’re trying to be a vegan or are cooking for someone who is vegan, you’ll need to avoid products containing these items. Many people choose a vegan diet to combat speciesism, boycott factory farming, decrease their carbon footprint, for a healthier life, or for other reasons. Hopefully this list can help beginning vegans, someone shopping for a vegan household, or someone who would just like to make the occasional cruelty-free choice.

Albumen/Albumin—protein from egg whites

Aliphatic Acid—can be derived from animals

Ambergris—from whale intestines

Amino acids/Alanine—protein from animals or plants

Artificial flavor/colors—can be animal-derived

Aspartic acid/Aminosuccinate acid—can be animal derived

Aspic—can be animal derived

Bee pollen—from plant matter collected on bees’ legs (legs often torn off in the process)

Beeswax/honeycomb benzoic acid—can be animal derived

Bonechar—animal bone ash

Bonito—dried flakes from fish

Calciferol—can be animal derived

Calcium stearate—a mineral from hogs and cattle

Caprylic acid—can come from cow or goat milk

Carmine/Cochineal/Carminic acid—red pigment from the crushed female cochineal beetle

Casein/Caseinate/Sodium Caseinate—milk protein

Cerebrosides—fatty acids and sugars in the covering of nerves

Chitosan—fiber from crustacean shells

Cysteine—amino acid from urine and animal hair

Ergocalciferol/ergosterol—can be animal derived

Fatty acids/Fish liver oil/Fish oil—can also be from marine mammals as well as fish

Food coloring/dyes—pigments from animals, plants, or synthetic sources

Gelatin—protein from cows and pigs

Ghee—a milk derivative

Glycerin/glycerol—can be from animal fats

Honey Isinglass—internal membranes of fish bladders

Isopropyl Palmitate Lactic Acid—from blood and muscle tissue

Lactose—milk sugar

Lanolin/Lanolin acids—from the oil glands of sheep

Lard—fat from hog abdomens

L-Cysteine—an amino acid from animal hair

Lecithin—can be from animal tissue or eggs

Lipase—enzyme from the stomachs and tongue glands of calves, kids, and lambs

Lipoids/lipids—fat from animals or plants

Marine oil—from fish or marine mammals

Marshmallow—gelatin

Methionine—can be from eggs or casein

Milk protein—from cow milk

Monoglycerides—from animal fat

Musk—secretion from some mammal genitals

Myristic acid—acid in animal and vegetable fats

Natural flavor/sources—can be animal derived

Oleic acid—from animal or vegetable fat

Omega 3/fats/oils—can be animal derived

Panthenol/dexpanthenol/Vitamin B Complex Factor/Provitamin B-5—from animal or plant sources

Pepsin—from pigs stomachs

Polysorbates—from plant or animal fatty acids

Rennet/rennin—enzyme from calves stomachs

Shellac/Resinous Glaze—can be resinous excretion of certain insects

Spermaceti/Cetyl Paimitate/Sperm Oil—oil from sperm whales or dolphins

Stearic acid—animal fats and oils

Tallow/Tallow fatty alcohol/Acetylated Tallow/Stearic Acid—rendered beef fat

Urea/carbamide—excreted from urine and other bodily fluids

Vitamin A—usually animal derived

Vitamin Bs—usually animal derived

Vitamin Ds—usually animal derived

Whey—from milk

White sugar—can be filtered with bone char

Worcestershire—usually contains anchovies