Ohh! Reading is sexy! (Book List)

NON FICTION
-The Mouse That Roared: Disney and the End of Innocence– Henry A. Giroux
-Kinderculture– ed. Shirley R. Steinberg, Joe Kincheloe
-We Don’t Need Another Wave– ed. Melody Berger
-The Sex Lives of Cannibals– J. Marteen Troost
-Shadows of War– Carolyn Nordstrom
-The Broken Fountain– Thomas Belmont
-Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fall or Succeed– Jared Diamond
-Ishi: The Last of His Tribe– Theodora Kroeber
-Don’t Lets Go to the Dogs Tonight– Alexandra Fuller
-The Irresistable Revolution: Living as Ordinary Radicals– Shane Claiborne.
-My Life as a Traitor– Zarah Ghahrmuni and Robert Hillman
-My Colombian War: A Journey Through the Country I Left Behind– Silvana Paternostro
-Endgame– Derrick Jensen
-Against History, Against Leviathan– Freddy Peralman
-The Ego and its Own: The Case of the Individual Against Authority– Max Stirner
-T.A.Z The Temporary Autonomous Zone, Ontological Anarchy, Poetic Terrorism– Hakim Bey
-Gamorah– Roberto Saviano
-Worse than Slavery– David M. Oshinsky
-Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk Rock– Legs McNeil and Gillian McCain
-Empire’s Workshop: Latin America, The United States, and the Rise of New Imperialism– Greg Grandin
-Going Underground– George Hurchalla
FICTION
-Invisible Monsters– Chuck Palahniuk
-My Years of Meats– Ruth L. Ozeki
-Satan: His Psychotherapy and the Cure by the Unfortunate Dr. Kassler J.S.P.S.– Jeremy C. Leven
-Watership Down– Richard Adams
-Open Eyes, Unlock Doors– Robnoxious
-Raise High the Roof Beams, Carpenter– J. D. Salinger
-The Day of the Locusts– Nathaniel West
-We– Yevgeny Zamyatin
-Waiting for the Barbarians– J.M. Coetzee
-The Waves– Virginia Woolf
-Immortality– Milán Kundera
CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULT
-The Monster at the End of this Book– Jon Stone
-Loser– Jerry Spinelli
-Dogs Don’t Tell Jokes– Louis Sachar
-The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time– Mark Haddon
-Entries From a Hot-Pink Notebook– Todd Brown
-Disguised: A Wartime Memory– Rita de Clercq Zubli
-The Egypt Game– Zilpha Keatley
-Francie– Karen English
-Ashes of Roses– Mary Jane Auch
-The Little Prince– Antoine de Saint-Exupery
-That Was Then, This is Now– S. E. Hinton
POETRY
-Wilderness- Jim Morrison
-Rimbaud Complete– Arthur Rimbaud
-Flowers of Evil– Baudelaire
-Selected Poems– Federico Garcia Lorca
-North– Seamus Heanuy
-Crossing the Water– Silvia Plath
ZINES
-Anarchy– Politics (Berkeley, CA)
-At Daggers Dawn (Portland OR)
-Bite Back– Animal Rights (West Palm Beach FL)
-Car Busters– Politics (Czech Republic)
-Cell Phones Suck –technology
-Communities– Politics (Routkedge, MO)
-Cracks in the Concrete– Personal/Politics (St. Westmont NJ)
-Cuckoo– Comics (Portland OR)
-Defenestrator– Politics (Phila PA)
-Doris– Personal (Asheville NC)
-Dwelling Portably– (Bloomington IN)
-East Village Inky– Personal/Politics (Brooklyn NY)
-Exclamation Point! — Personal (Concord, CA)
-Fifth Estate– Politics (Ferndale MI)
-Free Society– Music/Politics (Petersborough ON)
-Give me Back– Music (Washington DC)
-Ilse Content– Personal (Olympia WA)
-Ker-Bloom! — Politics (Pittsburgh PA)
-The Match– Politics (Tucson AZ)
-Modesto Anarcho– Politics (Modesto CA)
-Placebo Jane– Personal/Music
-Poz– Queer (Virginia Beach, VA)
-Punk Punk– Children’s Book (SF CA)
-The Revolutionary Pleasure of Thinking for Yourself — (Berkeley CA)
-Spread– Sex (NY NY)
-Storm Waiting– Politics (Seattle WA)