Ohh! Reading is sexy! (Book List)

NON FICTION

-The Mouse That Roared: Disney and the End of Innocence– Henry A. Giroux

-Kinderculture– ed. Shirley R. Steinberg, Joe Kincheloe

-We Don’t Need Another Wave– ed. Melody Berger

-The Sex Lives of Cannibals– J. Marteen Troost

-Shadows of War– Carolyn Nordstrom

-The Broken Fountain– Thomas Belmont

-Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fall or Succeed– Jared Diamond

-Ishi: The Last of His Tribe– Theodora Kroeber

-Don’t Lets Go to the Dogs Tonight– Alexandra Fuller

-The Irresistable Revolution: Living as Ordinary Radicals– Shane Claiborne.

-My Life as a Traitor– Zarah Ghahrmuni and Robert Hillman

-My Colombian War: A Journey Through the Country I Left Behind– Silvana Paternostro

-Endgame– Derrick Jensen

-Against History, Against Leviathan– Freddy Peralman

-The Ego and its Own: The Case of the Individual Against Authority– Max Stirner

-T.A.Z The Temporary Autonomous Zone, Ontological Anarchy, Poetic Terrorism– Hakim Bey

-Gamorah– Roberto Saviano

-Worse than Slavery– David M. Oshinsky

-Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk Rock– Legs McNeil and Gillian McCain

-Empire’s Workshop: Latin America, The United States, and the Rise of New Imperialism– Greg Grandin

-Going Underground– George Hurchalla

FICTION

-Invisible Monsters– Chuck Palahniuk

-My Years of Meats– Ruth L. Ozeki

-Satan: His Psychotherapy and the Cure by the Unfortunate Dr. Kassler J.S.P.S.– Jeremy C. Leven

-Watership Down– Richard Adams

-Open Eyes, Unlock Doors– Robnoxious

-Raise High the Roof Beams, Carpenter– J. D. Salinger

-The Day of the Locusts– Nathaniel West

-We– Yevgeny Zamyatin

-Waiting for the Barbarians– J.M. Coetzee

-The Waves– Virginia Woolf

-Immortality– Milán Kundera

CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULT

-The Monster at the End of this Book– Jon Stone

-Loser– Jerry Spinelli

-Dogs Don’t Tell Jokes– Louis Sachar

-The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time– Mark Haddon

-Entries From a Hot-Pink Notebook– Todd Brown

-Disguised: A Wartime Memory– Rita de Clercq Zubli

-The Egypt Game– Zilpha Keatley

-Francie– Karen English

-Ashes of Roses– Mary Jane Auch

-The Little Prince– Antoine de Saint-Exupery

-That Was Then, This is Now– S. E. Hinton

POETRY

-Wilderness- Jim Morrison

-Rimbaud Complete– Arthur Rimbaud

-Flowers of Evil– Baudelaire

-Selected Poems– Federico Garcia Lorca

-North– Seamus Heanuy

-Crossing the Water– Silvia Plath

ZINES

-Anarchy– Politics (Berkeley, CA)

-At Daggers Dawn (Portland OR)

-Bite Back– Animal Rights (West Palm Beach FL)

-Car Busters– Politics (Czech Republic)

-Cell Phones Suck –technology

-Communities– Politics (Routkedge, MO)

-Cracks in the Concrete– Personal/Politics (St. Westmont NJ)

-Cuckoo– Comics (Portland OR)

-Defenestrator– Politics (Phila PA)

-Doris– Personal (Asheville NC)

-Dwelling Portably– (Bloomington IN)

-East Village Inky– Personal/Politics (Brooklyn NY)

-Exclamation Point! — Personal (Concord, CA)

-Fifth Estate– Politics (Ferndale MI)

-Free Society– Music/Politics (Petersborough ON)

-Give me Back– Music (Washington DC)

-Ilse Content– Personal (Olympia WA)

-Ker-Bloom! — Politics (Pittsburgh PA)

-The Match– Politics (Tucson AZ)

-Modesto Anarcho– Politics (Modesto CA)

-Placebo Jane– Personal/Music

-Poz– Queer (Virginia Beach, VA)

-Punk Punk– Children’s Book (SF CA)

-The Revolutionary Pleasure of Thinking for Yourself — (Berkeley CA)

-Spread– Sex (NY NY)

-Storm Waiting– Politics (Seattle WA)