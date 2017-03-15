Jenn’s Amazing Vegan Gravy

-1 16 oz. can dark stout beer

-1 onion

-3 large mushrooms or 9 small ones

-1 clove garlic

-1/3 c. olive oil

-1/2 c. wholewheat flour

-1/3 c. nutritional yeast

-2 c. water

-1/2 tsp dried basil

-1/2 tsp thyme

-2 tsp tomato paste

-1 tsp maple syrup

-2 Tbsp cider vinegar

-2 bay leaves

-3 Tbsp soy sauce

-2 Tbsp re/brown miso

Mince vegetables as fine as humanly possible and saute in oil on low heat for 5-10 minutes until tender. Add beer and water and dissolve flour into liquid while it’s cold. Add all other ingredients and simmer on low heat for 20 minutes stirring periodically to avoid burning.

Tofu Eggless Salad

-1 lb. firm tofu

-4 sticks celery

-2 carrots

-1/2 c. coarsely chopped onion

-2 cloves garlic

-1/2 c. vinegar

-2 Tbsp nutritional yeast

-1 Ybsp mustard

-1 tsp pepper

-2 tsp salt

-2 Tbsp parsley

Finely mince vegetables, mash tofu with potato masher, and mix all ingredients in a owl. For better results, through everything in a food processor and blend thoroughly. Chill and serve.