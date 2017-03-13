Slingshot Reads and so Should You (Book List)

Nonfiction

The Betrayal of Liliuokalini: The Last Queen of Hawaii—Helena G. Allen

Outlaw Woman—Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz

My Disillusionment in Russia—Emma Goldman

Hammer and Hoe—Robin D.G. Kelly

Comrade Rock Star—Reggie Nedelson

Dam Nation: Dispatcher from the Water Underground—Cleo Wolfenstein and Laura Allen

Scum Manifesto– Valerie Solanis

The Organizer’s Manual—The OM Collective

Nobody Passes—ed. Matt Bernstein Sycamore

The Monster at the Door: The Global Threat of Avian Flu—Mike Davis

The Revolution Field Manual for Changing Your World—ed. Heather Zydek

American Hardcore: A Tribal History—Steven Blush

Dance of Days: Two Decades of Punk in the Nation’s Capitol—Mark Jenkins

Overthrow: America’s Century of Regime Change from Hawaii to Iraq—Steven Kinzer

Betrayal: The Assassination of Ding Ochoa—Linda Diebel

Whipping Girl—Julia Serrano

The Working Poor: The Invisible America—David K. Shipler

Death of a Rebel—Marc Elliot

Freedom! The Story of my Second Life—Malika Ofkir

101 Ways to Avoid Suicide—Kate Bornstein

How Shall I Live My Life—Derrick Jensen

Making Punk a Threat Again—Profane Existence (ed)

Horizontalism—Marina Sitrin

Bolshevik Myth—Alexander Berkman

Madame Mao—Anche Minh

Chomsky on Anarchism—Noam Chomsky

Villains of All Nations—Markus Rediker

Fiction

Years of Rice, Years of Salt—Kim Stanley Robinson

Geek Mafia—John Rechy

The Moon is a Harsh Mistress- Robert Heinlien

Man’s Fate—Andre Malraux

Midnight in the Century—Victor Serge

Let’s Face It—Kirk Douglas

Cool for You—Eileen Myles

A Pickpocket—Timothy J.G. Foyle

Red Carnation—Vera Morozkova

A Scanner Darkly—Phillip K. Dick

Neuromancer—William Gibson

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—J.K. Rowling

Woman on the Edge of Time—Marge Piercy

Zines

Fag School

Absolutely Zippo

Give me Back (D.C.)

Support (CA)

Dead Tree Review (CT)

Gutter Flower (CA)

Trust (Germany)

GreenZine (NY)

Some Hope and Some Despair (TX)

The People’s Army (AZ)

Burn Collector (IL)

Soy Not Oi

Poetry

Landscapes from my Country—Nazim Hikmet

Frontlines—Jack Hirschman

The Gift—Hafiz

Sing a Battle Song: The Revolutionary Poetry, Statements, and Communiques of the Weather Underground 1970-1974—eds Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn, Jeff Jones

A Bridge Called My Back—eds. Gloria Anzaldua and Cherrie Moraga.