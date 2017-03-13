Slingshot Reads and so Should You (Book List)

Nonfiction
The Betrayal of Liliuokalini: The Last Queen of Hawaii—Helena G. Allen
Outlaw Woman—Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz
My Disillusionment in Russia—Emma Goldman
Hammer and Hoe—Robin D.G. Kelly
Comrade Rock Star—Reggie Nedelson
Dam Nation: Dispatcher from the Water Underground—Cleo Wolfenstein and Laura Allen
Scum Manifesto– Valerie Solanis
The Organizer’s Manual—The OM Collective
Nobody Passes—ed. Matt Bernstein Sycamore
The Monster at the Door: The Global Threat of Avian Flu—Mike Davis
The Revolution Field Manual for Changing Your World—ed. Heather Zydek
American Hardcore: A Tribal History—Steven Blush
Dance of Days: Two Decades of Punk in the Nation’s Capitol—Mark Jenkins
Overthrow: America’s Century of Regime Change from Hawaii to Iraq—Steven Kinzer
Betrayal: The Assassination of Ding Ochoa—Linda Diebel
Whipping Girl—Julia Serrano
The Working Poor: The Invisible America—David K. Shipler
Death of a Rebel—Marc Elliot
Freedom! The Story of my Second Life—Malika Ofkir
101 Ways to Avoid Suicide—Kate Bornstein
How Shall I Live My Life—Derrick Jensen
Making Punk a Threat Again—Profane Existence (ed)
Horizontalism—Marina Sitrin
Bolshevik Myth—Alexander Berkman
Madame Mao—Anche Minh
Chomsky on Anarchism—Noam Chomsky
Villains of All Nations—Markus Rediker
Fiction
Years of Rice, Years of Salt—Kim Stanley Robinson
Geek Mafia—John Rechy
The Moon is a Harsh Mistress- Robert Heinlien
Man’s Fate—Andre Malraux
Midnight in the Century—Victor Serge
Let’s Face It—Kirk Douglas
Cool for You—Eileen Myles
A Pickpocket—Timothy J.G. Foyle
Red Carnation—Vera Morozkova
A Scanner Darkly—Phillip K. Dick
Neuromancer—William Gibson
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—J.K. Rowling
Woman on the Edge of Time—Marge Piercy
Zines
Fag School
Absolutely Zippo
Give me Back (D.C.)
Support (CA)
Dead Tree Review (CT)
Gutter Flower (CA)
Trust (Germany)
GreenZine (NY)
Some Hope and Some Despair (TX)
The People’s Army (AZ)
Burn Collector (IL)
Soy Not Oi
Poetry
Landscapes from my Country—Nazim Hikmet
Frontlines—Jack Hirschman
The Gift—Hafiz
Sing a Battle Song: The Revolutionary Poetry, Statements, and Communiques of the Weather Underground 1970-1974—eds Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn, Jeff Jones
A Bridge Called My Back—eds. Gloria Anzaldua and Cherrie Moraga.