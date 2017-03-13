Recipes 2007

Vinaigrette Salad Dressing—serves 4

-1/2 c. virgin olive oil

-1/2 c. balsamic vinegar

-1 Tbsp. mustard, mustard powder, or ground mustard seed

-1 Tbsp. molasses

-pinch of thyme, oregano, dill, salt, and pepper

-several cloves of garlic peeled and crushed

-optional Tbsp. of citrus—lemon, lime, or orange.

Mix ingredients in small jar with fork or whisk until mustard and molasses are dissolved. Ideally, let stir for at least 30 minutes to allow garlic oil to seep into mixture. Great for salads, marinades, or dipping sauces. And of course, it always tastes better dumpstered, and organic!

Vegan Chocolate Cake

-½ lb. silken tofu

-3/4 c. oil

-1 Tbsp potato flour

-1 ¾ c. water

-1 ¾ c. sugar

-1 ½ tsp. sugar

-1 ½ tsp. vanilla

-1/2 tsp. salt

-1 c. unsweetened cocoa

-3 ¼ c. unbleached flour

-2 tsp. baking soda

In a food processor, blend oil, 1 cup of the water, tofu, and potato flour until smooth. Then, in a large bowl, combine contents of food processor, the remaining water, sugar, vanilla, salt, and cocoa. Add flour and baking soda and mix until smooth. Grease and powder with cocoa a 9×13 inch pan or two 9-inch cake pans. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 25-30 minutes. Test with a toothpick in the center. It it comes out clean, the cake is done.

Vegan Death by Chocolate Pie

-2 c. chocolate chips

-1 Tbsp. soy milk

-1 tsp. vanilla

-Two 12 oz. packages of silken tofu.

For crust:

-1 ½ c. pecans or walnuts

-8 pitted dates

-1/2 tsp vanilla extract

-1/4 tsp cinnamon

-2 Tbsp water

Crust: Blend the nuts in a food processor. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until it all sticks together. Maybe add more water. Spoon into a pie pan and shape it flat and crust-like. You can bake the crust if you want for one hour at 200 degrees and make it crispy.

Filling: Put the chocolate chips and soymilk in a saucepan and melt them on medium heat, stirring until smooth. Put the chocolate sauce in a food processor with the tofu and vanilla and blend until whipped smooth and creamy. Add more soymilk if needed. Pour the pie stuff into the crust and chill in the fridge for 3-4 hours.