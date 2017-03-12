Apocalypse Now- Emergency Preparedness Tips
For all of us who yearn for a different reality, remembering the old Chinese curse, “May you get hat you want and live in interesting times,” could be handy. How many of us can live, even for a short time, without the crutches of capitalist technology, whether after an earthquake, hurricane, fascist takeover, or insurrection? Here are some thoughts on what you could stash to make life a bit easier in the face of large-scale catastrophes, a DIY Apocalypse Survival Kit. This list assumes California Bay Area weather, so adjust to your local weather extremes*
In your med kit:
-gloves
-1” medical tape
-4×4 sterile gauze pads
-assorted bandaids
-tweezers
-dental floss (for stitches and tourniquets)
-disinfectant (bactine, peroxide, or high proof liquor—which is also good for fire or sedation)
-painkillers of choice
-Yunnan paiyou (Chinese herb to stop bleeding)
-burn salve and skin salves
-menstrual pads (they can be used like gauze)
-condoms
-herbal or homeopathic remedies
In a pack (prep bag):
-compass (learn to use it!)
-multitool/pocket knife
-lighters or strike-anywhere matches
-goggles
-extra layer of clothes
-sturdy belt
-headlamp
-batteries
-camera—to document injury or police brutality
-sewing kit/safety pins
-duct tape or packing tape
-sharpie and paper
-high calories food (peanut butter! Chocolate!)
-drinking water
-sunscreen and chapstick
-toothbrush
For your bike satchels:
-repair/patch kit
-cord/bungee, rope, etc.
-carabineers
-water filter or iodine
-preserved food, including some kind of comfort food (dried mangoes, pudding cups) to ease depression, especially with young kids who may refuse to eat during traumatic circumstances.
-wild food guide
-wilderness survival guide
-pot, spoon, and good knife
-salt and spices
-mini camp stove and fuel or tin snips for rocket stove
-emergency blanket
-camping gear
-a tarp, for shade or rain relief
-extra shoes/boots and socks
-thermal insulation—long johns and pantyhose
-cash in waterlight container
-appropriate means of self-defense
-radio and two-way radio
-toilet paper (until you can do without)
-maps—at least local counties, topographical is helpful too.