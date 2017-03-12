Condom Conundrum

|Make & Model
|User Opinion
|Durability
|Special Features
|Lube
|Planned Parenthood: Lolli
|Yes!
|Fantastic
|—
|check
|Durex: Performax Lubricated
|Wow
|Fantastic
|Numbing
|Check
|Trojan Enz: Lubricated
|Yes!
|Fantastic
|—
|Check
|Class Act: Ultra Thin and Sensitive
|Wow
|Fantastic
|—
|Check
|Durex: High Sensation Lubricated
|Sure
|Durable
|Ribbed
|Check
|Planned Parenthood: Assorted
|Eh…
|Nothing too rough
|Thin
|Check
|LifeStyles: Ultrasensitive Spermicide
|Wow
|Fantastic
|Thin
|Spermicidal
|Trojan: Shared Pleasure Warm Sensations Lubricant
|Yes!
|Durable
|—
|Warming
|Trojan: Shared Sensation with Spermicidal Lubricant
|Wow
|Fantastic
|Thick(er) and ribbed
|Spermicidal
|Inspiral: Lubricant
|Yes!
|Durable
|Thick(er)
|check
Slingshot’s Experimentation Process: Each member of the collective took the task of testing condoms to heart, and conducted their own deep research. Special thanks to the many participants, without whom this research would have been a lot more dull. To those we thanked in person, to some whose names we didn’t catch, and to those generous others whose faces we never actually saw in the dark room: your dedication to this scientific endeavor was greatly appreciated… most of the time.
User rating guide: The collective relied on a highly specific grading system. Ratings ranged from “wow” to “yes!” to “sure” to “eh” to “shit” at the worst. (Un?)fortunately, we didn’t fuck with any “shit.”