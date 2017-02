We’re publishing two obituaries of people close to Slingshot collective who died in the Ghost Ship artist warehouse fire in Oakland Dec. 3 in which 36 people died. The fire had a profound impact on the underground scene in the East Bay — it felt like everyone knew someone who died and many of us knew a number of people. Such a great loss leaves a terrible void. It isn’t feasible for Slingshot to publish 36 obituaries but we’re sorry to leave people out.