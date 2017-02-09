Organizer Update

Thanks if you purchased a 2017 Slingshot Organizer – they are how we pay to print and distribute this newspaper for free. We still have copies available if you want to order some.

And . . . we’re already starting work on the 2018 organizer. If you’re an artist who can draw calendar pages or a cover, we need you — contact us. We’re also looking for:

• Help, during May and June, editing the historical dates

• Additions to and corrections of the radical contact list, in June and July.

• We’ll make the organizer the weekends of July 29/30 and August 5/6, so anything you send us is due July 28. Take your vacation in Berkeley those weekends to help make the organizer.