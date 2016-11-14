Calendar: things to come . . .

October

October 20 – 23

Black Panther Party 50th anniversary commemoration – Oakland, California bpp50th.com

October 23 • 11am – 6pm

PHX Zine Fest @ The Icehouse 429 W Jackson St. Phoenix, AZ phxzinefest.com

October 25 • 7:30pm

All the Real Indians Died Off (And 20 other Myths about Native Americans) – Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and Dina Gilio-Whitaker 2727 College, Berkeley. kpfa.org

October 28 • 6pm

Halloween San Francisco Critical Mass bike ride – gather Justin Herman Plaza and ride widely sfcriticalmass.org

October 29 • 10am – 7pm

London Anarchist Bookfair – Park View School,

West Green Road anarchistbookfair.org.uk

October 29 • 7-10pm

Join musicians and speakers in solidarity with Sacred Stone Camp 933 Parker St. Berkeley kpfa.org

November

November 5 • 8pm

Pussy Riot in conversation – 2036 University Berkeley – no one turned away for lack of Rubles

November 12 • 11-6pm

EUZINE Comic & Zine Fest Broadway Commerece Center 44 W. Broadway Eugene, OR euzinefest.com

November 19 • 7pm

Benefit for Needle Exchange & The Radical Mental Health Collective W/ Skank Bank and others TBA 924 Gilman St. Berkeley, CA

November 19 • 7:30pm

Oral history of the Grateful Dead. Benefit for KPFA. Berkeley location TBA kpfa.org

November 24

East Bay Food Not Bombs No Thanks Feast ebfnb.org

November 24

Native American Sunrise Ceremony – Alcatraz

November 25

Buy Nothing Day – Everywhere adbusters.org/campaigns/bnd

December

December 1-3

Zine Fest Portugal – Porto, Portugal

Zinefestpt.wordpress.com

December 10 • 10am-7pm

Manchester & Salford Anarchist Bookfair. Islington Hill James St . off Chapel St. Salford, UK bookfair.org.uk

December 11 • 7 pm

Slingshot newspaper collective new volunteer meeting 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley slingshot.tao.ca

December 17

East Bay Anarchist Book event – Humanist Hall, 390 27th St. Oakland eastbayanarchist.com

January

January 14 • 3 pm

Article Deadline for Slingshot issue #123 – 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley slingshot.tao.ca

January 20

Protest presidential inauguration – no matter who won, we lost. White House Washington DC

January 21

Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale talks with Chinaka Hodge. Oakland Museum. kpfa.org

February & Beyond

February 9–12 2017 • 6pm

Festival of the Photo Copier @ The Sticky Institute Melbourne, Australia

March 11, 2017

Omaha Zine Fest – Union for Contemporary Art, 24th & Lake St in Omaha, NE omahazinefest.org

April 28 – 30, 2017

North American Anarchist Studies Network conference – Library Social Rebuilding, Mexico City naasn.org