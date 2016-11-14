Calendar: things to come . . .

October
October 20 – 23
Black Panther Party 50th anniversary commemoration – Oakland, California bpp50th.com
October 23 • 11am – 6pm
PHX Zine Fest @ The Icehouse 429 W Jackson St. Phoenix, AZ phxzinefest.com
October 25 • 7:30pm
All the Real Indians Died Off (And 20 other Myths about Native Americans) – Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and Dina Gilio-Whitaker 2727 College, Berkeley. kpfa.org
October 28 • 6pm
Halloween San Francisco Critical Mass bike ride – gather Justin Herman Plaza and ride widely sfcriticalmass.org
October 29 • 10am – 7pm
London Anarchist Bookfair – Park View School,
West Green Road anarchistbookfair.org.uk
October 29 • 7-10pm
Join musicians and speakers in solidarity with Sacred Stone Camp 933 Parker St. Berkeley kpfa.org
November
November 5 • 8pm
Pussy Riot in conversation – 2036 University Berkeley – no one turned away for lack of Rubles
November 12 • 11-6pm
EUZINE Comic & Zine Fest Broadway Commerece Center 44 W. Broadway Eugene, OR euzinefest.com
November 19 • 7pm
Benefit for Needle Exchange & The Radical Mental Health Collective W/ Skank Bank and others TBA 924 Gilman St. Berkeley, CA
November 19 • 7:30pm
Oral history of the Grateful Dead. Benefit for KPFA. Berkeley location TBA kpfa.org
November 24
East Bay Food Not Bombs No Thanks Feast ebfnb.org
November 24
Native American Sunrise Ceremony – Alcatraz
November 25
Buy Nothing Day – Everywhere adbusters.org/campaigns/bnd
December
December 1-3
Zine Fest Portugal – Porto, Portugal
Zinefestpt.wordpress.com
December 10 • 10am-7pm
Manchester & Salford Anarchist Bookfair. Islington Hill James St . off Chapel St. Salford, UK bookfair.org.uk
December 11 • 7 pm
Slingshot newspaper collective new volunteer meeting 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley slingshot.tao.ca
December 17
East Bay Anarchist Book event – Humanist Hall, 390 27th St. Oakland eastbayanarchist.com
January
January 14 • 3 pm
Article Deadline for Slingshot issue #123 – 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley slingshot.tao.ca
January 20
Protest presidential inauguration – no matter who won, we lost. White House Washington DC
January 21
Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale talks with Chinaka Hodge. Oakland Museum. kpfa.org
February & Beyond
February 9–12 2017 • 6pm
Festival of the Photo Copier @ The Sticky Institute Melbourne, Australia
March 11, 2017
Omaha Zine Fest – Union for Contemporary Art, 24th & Lake St in Omaha, NE omahazinefest.org
April 28 – 30, 2017
North American Anarchist Studies Network conference – Library Social Rebuilding, Mexico City naasn.org