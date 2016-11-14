Zine reviews

There is an old saying that goes; “It is written therefore it is true.” We have gathered here some publications that have radical takes on reality. They are worth checking out.

Cometbus #57 $5 – widely available

This issue is a series of interviews with a wide variety of people involved with the comics scene – past and present, artists and business-side. Aaron’s questions are hand written and the answers are typed. I was skeptical because I’ve never read comics and I therefore wasn’t interested in the subject. But the interviews were gripping and I could barely put the zine down once I started it. Aaron has excellent, unusual and funny questions and an extensive background knowledge of the subject and the people he was talking to. The interviewees are really interesting and diverse. I often felt like I was there and the writing made me feel emotional, which is the mark of a great zine. The visual look was also excellent. Aaron used the subject to explore more general questions of how creative people stay at something over the long haul; the tension between the underground and the mainstream; and making a living vs. artistic expression. My only complaint is that everyone interviewed was so impressive and inspiring that it made me a little depressed thinking of my own relatively boring, anonymous existence, very far from the center of the universe in New York City. (PB)

Wish You Were Here

$4ppd brybry@riseup.net or

www.blackmold.storeenvy.com

A photo zine from an underground artist in Portland OR. Fantastic images that document traveling kid culture. With train hopping shots, kids at punk shows, hangout spots and nature. It goes by pretty quick but the experience is intimate and emotive. (egg)

Luminal Moth Rag #4

thefreakmafia@thefloatingcorpses.com

scar-press.blogspot.com

An on-going story of mutants who are in resistance to “The Fear.” Truly underground production blending surrealism, magic, sci-fi, poetry and radical politics. There were parts where I couldn’t tell if some of the words were typos or a new language. The story follows 3 characters that seem to be spirit animals. There’s an illustration on each page. Made by the same talent behind the bands Moira Scar & VEX. (egg)

ZAD, Commune, Metropolis

layout by the Anti-Cybernetics League, originally published on indymedia.org.uk, distributed by Minnesota Nice ‘Zine Distro,

https://mnnicedistro.wordpress.com/

This is a small part of the wealth of literature floating around about the Zone to Defend (French: zone à defender, ZAD), an ongoing communal anti-airport occupation going on in France. I read this ‘zine along with two others about the ZAD also distributed by Minnesota Nice ‘Zine Distro in quick succession when I was going back and forth between the Sacred Stone Spirit Camp against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) and Minneapolis.

I think ‘zines like this are a must read for people looking to engage in such struggle. Then as it turns out, just before the deadline for Slingshot #122 a call came out to support the ZAD over the Earth First! Newswire, at the same time the Sacred Stone Spirit Camp was growing by the thousands!

“Against the Airport and Its World”! (A. Iwasa)

Fifth Estate Magazine, Summer 2016, #396

P.O. Box 201016

Ferndale, MI 48220

fifthestate.org

Normally the kind of periodical I find worth perusing for a particularly good article or two, this one is solidly good. Aside from having a focus on borders, some highlights included Pétroleuses, Witches & Fairy Tales by Wren Awry about the images of women arsonists during the commune of Paris and how they fit into archetypes of women in Europe used to attack them. In Slingshot #120 The Eggplant reviewed a ‘zine length version of this article which can be read for free on www.tangledwilderness.org.

There is also a solid critique of anarchist support for Ted Kaczynski in Happy Birthday, Unabomber? by David Watson. A review of Breaking Loose: Mutual Acquiescence or Mutual Aid? by Ron Sakolsky was also a pleasant reminder that I would like to read that book after hearing the author on the Final Straw Radio Show, and it was important to read A Transwoman at TSA Security by Jane Clark since we actually almost printed it in Slingshot #121 but I’m not sure why it wasn’t carried since I missed the weekend of final edits. (A. Iwasa)

The Incarcerated Worker, Issue 4: Summer 2016

The Incarcerated Worker is printed by the Industrial Workers of the World’s Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. Those interested in joining can write:

IWW IWOC

PO Box 414304

Kansas City, MO 64141

Opposing the prison industrial complex from a workers’ perspective, this ‘zine is full of righteous indignation, but presents it coolly and systematically by prisoners themselves. Includes great artwork, inspiring news and ways to support the IWOC and various other campaigns.

Writers and artists interested in contributing:

Kent Books to Prisoners

CSI Box X

KSU Student Center

Kent, OH 44242

(A. Iwasa)

Turning the Tide, Volume 28, Number 8, July-September 2016

Anti-Racist Action-LA/People Against Racist Terror

PO Box 1055

Culver City, CA 90232

Turning the Tide (TTT) is usually one of those periodicals that I peruse, but only finish two or so articles in any given issue. Those articles are what keep me coming back, but that’s been the general rule for me, for some time.

When I got this issue of TTT during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) protests this year, I knew it was different. Initially I sat down in one of my few moments of non-sleeping rest, expecting to only read an article or two before handing it off.

Pretty quickly I realized this issue was going to require a much more serious reading. From a book review of When We Fight, We Win! to a notice for prison mail rooms to stop violating inmates’ First Amendment rights by censoring “the expression and consideration of ideas”, this is quite possibly the best issue of TTT I’ve ever seen!

Other highlights include the always insightful, regular TTT columnist Mumia’s view on the British European exit vote (Brexit), along with some other writers’ considerations on the topic. An article about the Puerto Rican debt crisis was run with info on Puerto Rican political prisoner Oscar Lopez. There’s also a personal account from Sergeant EJ of the Black Riders Liberation Party’s self defense from police harassment, printed with a call for prisoners to send personal accounts of their conditions to:

Black Riders

PO Box 8297

Los Angeles, CA 90008

(A. Iwasa)

Absurdly Yours #2

$2 from Shquirat.bigcartell.com

Anarchy from Cleveland OH. with road trip stories, reviews of cheap cigarettes and a stunt to fill a bathtub full of Jello. Other sticky things for your brain await you. (egg)

The Deceived

20 pgs $2 ($1 low income)

PO Box 170204

SF, CA 94117

A full sized paper journey into the fight against abuse. A mix between radical mental health and early 1980’s punk fanzines. Filled with gritty art and stories that looks into the CIA, MK Ultra and Swastikas. (egg)