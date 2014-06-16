January 28, 2017, 3pm: Article deadline for issue #123

at Long Haul Infoshop: 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley.

Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, letters, review, etc. for issue #123, to be published in February, 2017. Email slingshot dot tao dot ca and send your submission as an attachment please. Or you can drop it by and meet us.Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, identity politics, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — we suggest you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because we only come out every 3-5 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not pure news updates.

The 2017 is NOW available! click here to see information about the organizer. There is list of local stores that carry the organizer, links to mail-order distro websites, and names of the cover colors. (NOTE: if you know of a store that might want to carry the organizer, email it to us and we can send them free sample copy.

Also, PLEASE bring us your spare rubber bands – we need them for the mailing!!!!!